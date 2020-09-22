cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.13. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 4,836 shares changing hands.

YCBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

In other cbdMD news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,681.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in cbdMD by 49.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

