Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.96. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 101,289 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,859. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

