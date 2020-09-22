Caspian Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $182,691.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.04389625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

