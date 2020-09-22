Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $173.67

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.67, but opened at $201.51. Carvana shares last traded at $217.50, with a volume of 92,848 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

