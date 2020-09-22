Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.41.

CVNA traded up $46.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

