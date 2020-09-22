Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0824 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $404.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Coinnest and HitBTC. During the last week, Cardano has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006099 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00037532 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021579 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016060 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.01261458 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinbe, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Upbit, ABCC, DragonEX, Indodax, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptomate and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

