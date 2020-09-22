Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.53

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 150030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

