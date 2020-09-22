Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of CPRI opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

