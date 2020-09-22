Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 7,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

