Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$32.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 849.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

