Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CNI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. 7,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

