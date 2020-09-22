Canaccord Genuity Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.21.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $160,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

