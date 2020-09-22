Canaccord Genuity Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $51.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCNNF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

TCNNF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 956,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

