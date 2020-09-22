Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives $27.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CAE by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 42.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CAE by 1,024.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in CAE by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 143,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CAE by 29.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 600,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

