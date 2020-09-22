Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Critical Survey

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 13.56% 6.14% 0.73% Texas Capital Bancshares 8.10% 6.68% 0.51%

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 1.82 $59.20 million $3.10 8.10 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.46 billion 1.09 $322.87 million $6.23 5.05

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Texas Capital Bancshares 0 10 1 0 2.09

Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.47%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.68, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

