Brokers Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

EMN stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

