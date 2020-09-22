Brokers Set Expectations for Caretrust REIT Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caretrust REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.