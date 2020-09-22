Brokers Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on UCBI. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

