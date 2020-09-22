Brokers Offer Predictions for Aimia Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aimia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Get Aimia alerts:

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

AIM stock opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.85. Aimia has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$4.25.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.