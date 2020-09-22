Brokers Offer Predictions for Aimia Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aimia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.