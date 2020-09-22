Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $34.00

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $30.11 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

