Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) PT at $16.80

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. ValuEngine lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQST opened at $8.86 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $297.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

