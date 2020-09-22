Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $70.50

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:AIN opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

