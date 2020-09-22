Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34.

BPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,648. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the quarter. Bio-Path accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.18% of Bio-Path worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.