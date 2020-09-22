Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 2,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,591. The stock has a market cap of $641.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 183,541 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

