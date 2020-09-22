BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $14,161.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006094 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

