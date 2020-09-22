Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 14,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.