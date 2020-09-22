Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

