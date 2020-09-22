BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$299.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$284.24 million.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$6.33 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.80 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

