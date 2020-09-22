BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BB opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.