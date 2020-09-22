BitTorrent Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.10 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $295.12 million and approximately $164.10 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00232394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.01399684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00182567 BTC.

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,328,563,107 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

