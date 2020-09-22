Bitcoin Planet Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,511.64 or 1.00488497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00653274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.01328137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005635 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00108808 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.