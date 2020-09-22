Bitcoin Incognito Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,999.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $225,216.45 and $5,999.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

