Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $99.73 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $99.73 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Crex24 and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00032677 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Binance, BigONE, Coinnest, Exrates, OKEx, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Indodax, Crex24, Bithumb and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

