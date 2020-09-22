Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $215.20 or 0.02048375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp, Kucoin, Bisq and CoinTiger. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,505.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00719329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013341 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000542 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,524,606 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

