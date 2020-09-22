Bitball Treasure Price Tops $145.40 on Major Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 51% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and $101,864.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $145.40 or 0.01383985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00735110 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000575 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

