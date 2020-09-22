Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

BPTH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 121,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

