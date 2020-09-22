BidaskClub Upgrades Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $80.38 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $30,243,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,658,268 shares of company stock worth $134,911,722. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

