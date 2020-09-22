Beyond Meat (BYND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2020 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

8/11/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Beyond Meat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $44.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

8/5/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2020 – Beyond Meat had its “” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/4/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

7/30/2020 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.89. 68,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,986.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,055,010 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $481,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

