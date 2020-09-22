Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to post sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.13 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $45.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.37 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.34 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

