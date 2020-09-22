Beldex Price Tops $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $80.85 million and approximately $440,658.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003751 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha.

