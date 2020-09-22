Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

BECN stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 385,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.