Beacon Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $5,754.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00448356 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012220 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001659 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

