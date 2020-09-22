Barclays Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $45.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,458 shares of company stock valued at $21,369,667 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

