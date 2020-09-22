Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of DRI opened at €17.60 ($20.71) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

