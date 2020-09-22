Bank First (BFC) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bank First to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank First pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First Competitors 2685 7621 6154 321 2.24

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Bank First’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million $26.69 million 15.83 Bank First Competitors $7.71 billion $1.61 billion 7.99

Bank First’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 25.85% 12.27% 1.29% Bank First Competitors 15.37% 8.29% 0.89%

Summary

Bank First competitors beat Bank First on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

