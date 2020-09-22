Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Argus began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

