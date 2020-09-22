Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €26.50 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.70 ($30.24).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.30 ($26.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,331,748 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.05 and a 200 day moving average of €22.59. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

