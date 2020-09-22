Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVA. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avista by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Avista by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.