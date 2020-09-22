Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 144,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 966,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

