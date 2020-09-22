Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $143.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

ADP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.83.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $131.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,318,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 419,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

